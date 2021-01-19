Everything you need to know about Netflix's Bling Empire and where to follow the cast.

Netflix's Bling Empire has been described as Crazy Rich Asians meets Selling Sunset but it's so much more than that.

The reality show breaks the mould when it comes to diverse casting while also delivering one of the most likeable casts on reality TV. It also delivers the penis pump scandal we never knew we needed in our lives, plus not one but two birth parent mysteries.

The reality show follows a group of wealthy Asian American socialites in LA, as they spend money, throw lavish parties and navigate friendships, relationships and their careers. It touches on what it's like living in 2020 when you come from a very traditional family.

It's also a lot of fun.

Here's where to follow the cast on Instagram:

Kevin Kreider

What's Kevin's story?

Beautiful but simple Kevin serves as the 'everyman' in the series. He was born in South Korea but was raised in Philadelphia by his adoptive parents. When Kevin moves to LA to pursue a career in modelling, he is thrust into a world of luxury penthouses, $10,000 shoes, and exclusive parties.

With the support of his new tight-knit LA community, Kevin starts exploring his roots and finally finds out why his parents gave him up for adoption.

Also... he's hot.

Where does his money come from?

He doesn't have... any.