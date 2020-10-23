"They had it all on film but cut it.” Selling Sunset’s Mary and Romain on what the series didn’t show.

If there's one thing all reality TV viewers know to be true, it's that what happens off-screen is often much juicer than we're led to believe.

It's certainly the case with Selling Sunset, the hit Netflix series centreing on the personal and professional lives of the people who work at the Los Angeles based real estate firm the Oppenheim Group.

Ever since the three seasons of Selling Sunset dropped on Netflix, it's been one of the most-watched reality TV shows of 2020, with viewers as interested in the intricate lives of the Oppenheim employees as they are in drooling over the luxurious homes they sell.

With a fourth season of Selling Sunset on the horizon there have been plenty of rumours swirling around the fate of the show, whether the company is about to split in two and allegations that the storylines are all fabricated for the cameras.

According to Selling Sunset stars Romaine Bonnet and Mary Fitzgerald, viewers are only treated to a small taste of the show's biggest storylines.

The newly married couple were guests on Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast The Spill and set the record straight on the drama leading up to their wedding, co-star Chrishell Stause's surprise divorce and what to expect from season four.

Listen to Selling Sunset stars Romaine Bonnet and Mary Fitzgerald talk about the show's juiciest behind the scenes stories on The Spill. Post continues after podcast.





Ever since Selling Sunset hit our screens there have been allegations that the stars of the show don't really work in real estate and that the drama and relationships we see on the show are fabricated for the cameras. Is there any truth to that?

"It’s all real, but they really edit everything down," Mary told The Spill. "There’s a lot more that happens then what everyone sees, but the main thing is we don’t fight every day, we’re not that dramatic.

"No one wants to watch us just sitting in our office silently working, so they just edit it down to the most entertaining parts.

"It would also be very easy for anyone to verify our legitimacy because our licenses are all hung with the department of real estate. You can easily look online and see what we’ve sold. It’s very easy to verify it, so whenever people say our jobs aren’t real, I just laugh."

If so many of the storylines are cut out of Selling Sunset, what's the one scene you're most surprised viewers didn't get to see play out on screen?

"For season three it was going in to see the doctor about freezing my eggs, because we actually filmed the entire thing," Mary said. "They were all in the room with me and it was very graphic and very detailed because they were there with me for all the tests and the ultrasound.