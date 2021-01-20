There's lots of things up for debate in season one of Netflix's new reality TV show, Bling Empire.

Like is it ever okay to snoop around someone's house and throw a penis pump out their window in front of their guests? And is it okay to accept thousands of dollars worth of designer clothes from your rich friend whose only job seems to be... spending money?

One thing not up for debate though is that fact that Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray's relationship is absolutely toxic and she should run away from him as fast as she can.

Throughout the first season, Kelly and Andrew had one of those on again/off again relationships which has fans reaching for their phones and asking: Are Bling Empire's Kelly and Andrew still together?

So let's break it down.

Who are Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray?

Kelly Mi Li is a production company executive who actually appears to... work.

During the first episode, Kelly explains that she married a wealthy man from China in her 20s. He was later indicted in a multimillion dollar fraud scheme. Kelly's ex-husband is now behind bars and she supports herself.

Andrew Gray is Kelly's boyfriend, and he's also an actor. The 33-year-old might look familiar to you, as he starred in Nickelodeon's Power Rangers Megaforce as the Red Power Ranger.

What happened between Kelly and Andrew on season one of Bling Empire?

In episode one, Kelly's friend Anna Shay invites Kelly and Andrew on a last-minute trip to Paris (like you do) to celebrate Kelly's birthday.