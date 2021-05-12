As the budget was handed down, Christian Porter quietly returned to work.

On Tuesday, former Attorney-General Christian Porter quietly returned to Parliament House amidst one of the government's busiest days of the year.

As the cameras were focused on the Federal Budget - with many political journalists in 'budget lock-up' since about 1:30pm yesterday - Mr Porter's return was buried by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg's big day.

For the first time, Mr Porter was entering the corridors of Parliament House in his new role as Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science, after being demoted by Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the cabinet reshuffle in late March.

He was asked about his new portfolio during question time, but little else.

Christian Porter returned to Parliament House on Tuesday. Image: Getty.

The former Attorney-General has been on medical leave for about two months after he outed himself as the senior cabinet minister who was subject to a historical rape allegation.

In early March, Mr Porter tearfully fronted the media as he vehemently denied that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in 1988 and claimed he was the victim of "trial by media".

He has since launched a defamation case against the ABC and journalist Louise Milligan, who initially reported on the letter sent to Prime Minister Scott Morrison detailing the historical rape allegation. Although the article did not name Mr Porter, he alleges he was easily identifiable as the subject and accuses the public broadcaster of leading a determined campaign against him.