The 2021 Australian Federal Budget: Who are the real winners and losers?

All eyes were on Treasurer Josh Frydenberg tonight as he announced the 2021 Australian Federal Budget.

With Australia clawing its way out of the devastating (and ongoing) COVID-19 pandemic, the Morrison Government were keen to provide confidence that the country will recover.

"Australia is coming back. In the face of a once-in-a-century pandemic the Australian spirit has shone through. Doctors and nurses on the front-line, teachers and students in the virtual classroom, businesses, big and small, keeping the economy moving. Team Australia at its best, a nation to be proud of."

Watch Treasurer Josh Frydenberg discuss women in the workforce. Post continues after video.



Video via ABC.

Frydenberg admitted that the treasury feared the worst for the Australian economy, predicting unemployment rates hitting a high of 15 per cent. However, in May 2021 unemployment is now at only 5.6 per cent - a statistic lower than when the government came into power. "Early and decisive action saved lives and livelihoods. We closed our borders. The Prime Minister established the National Cabinet and unprecedented support is seeing the country through the biggest global economic shock since the Great Depression," Frydenberg celebrated.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Federal Budget, including who the winners and losers are with the proposed measures.

The losers.

Low and middle-income earners.

Despite being presented as a 'highlight', the tax cuts promised to low and middle-income earners fell short of what many had hoped for.

"Low and middle-income earners will receive up to $1,080 for individuals," stated Frydenberg, "or $2,160 for couples".

According to the treasurer, this dollar value is said to contribute to "more of their money in their pockets to spend across the economy creating jobs".

Those who rely on the NDIS for disability support.

While the government have pitched "$13.2 billion over four years" to be dedicated to disability support, when the breakdown of that money was explained, it showed how thinly the dollars are spread across the 450,000 people currently relying on disability benefits.

"Today 450,000 people are receiving disability support. In the last year alone, more than 100,000 people have joined the scheme. In this budget we will spend a further $13.2 billion over four years to meet the needs of Australians with a disability and as the scheme reaches maturity, our focus is on ensuring its sustainability and that it continues to deliver a high quality, essential service for those who need it."

However, Frydenberg did promise: "Under the Coalition, the NDIS will always be fully funded."

Australia's aging population.

Despite a royal commission into the state of aged care across Australia, tonight Frydenberg explained that the government will be committing to only an additional $10 per day per person in aged care facilities.