What Christian Porter said during his press conference on the historical rape allegation.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.
Attorney-General Christian Porter has identified himself as the cabinet minister who is at the centre of a historical rape allegation.
On Wednesday afternoon, Porter tearfully fronted the media as he denied that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in 1988.
It comes after a letter was sent to Prime Minister Scott Morrison last Friday, as well as Labor's leader in the senate Penny Wong and Senator Sarah Hanson-Young on Friday, alleging rape by a senior minister before he entered politics.
On Tuesday, NSW Police said there was "insufficient admissible evidence" to investigate the alleged incident, and that the case was now closed.
The complainant contacted police in 2019, but took her own life last year.
Here's what Christian Porter said during the press conference.