This week, several women MPs were promoted. But all is not equal.

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison conducted a virtual ceremony to swear in his new-look ministerial Cabinet.

It's one built with what the Prime Minister has called a "fresh lens", one that puts women in sharper focus.

And it's no surprise. Recent allegations of sexual harassment and assault levelled at MPs and Parliament House staffers have started a national conversation about gender inequality, and it seems this reshuffle is the Government's next attempt at addressing the problem.

"This is about getting the right input. This is about getting the right perspective. It's about getting that lens on the policy challenges that we're facing," he told the media.

There are some significant promotions, though it's not quite the equalising overhaul many were calling for.

Most of the appointments are going to women already in Cabinet who are either receiving additional responsibilities or promotions. And the only new Cabinet appointee is already in the outer ministry.

In other words, the representation of women in ministerial positions remains unchanged at 27 per cent.

Here are the key appointments.

Michaelia Cash

The standout promotion in the reshuffle is that of Western Australian Senator Michaelia Cash to Attorney-General and Industrial Relations Minister.

Cash was first elected to the Senate in 2007, and again in 2013 and 2016. During her terms she's held a range of Cabinet roles including Minister for Women, and Minister for Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business.





The position of AG was previously held by Christian Porter, who has allegedly been asked to step down amid his legal defamation battle with the ABC over a story that featured historical rape allegations against him.

Marise Payne

As the reigning Minister for Women, Marise Payne has been appointed to co-lead (with the Prime Minister) a Cabinet task force that will oversee the status of women.