Andrew Laming, an ADHD diagnosis, and the questions that still remain.

Liberal MP Dr Andrew Laming says he has been diagnosed with ADHD, one month after the prime minister forced him to apologise for harassing women online.

In late March, Dr Laming was embroiled in a string of controversies including allegedly taking a photo up a woman's skirt without her consent.

He was ordered to take a month of medical leave to seek help, including undertaking 'empathy training' to improve his ability to be aware of his own actions.

Here's what you need to know about why everyone is talking about Andrew Laming.

What did Andrew Laming do?

In March, the Queensland backbencher was accused of hounding two prominent women in his electorate via social media.

Channel Nine broadcast snapshots of Facebook comments in which the former ophthalmologist made allegations that one of the women misappropriated charity funds — a claim the woman firmly denies and said left her feeling suicidal.

The other woman reported that Dr Laming subjected her and her husband, a local councillor, to a sustained campaign of harassment that spanned several years and included the MP taking covert pictures of her walking through a park which he shared on Facebook.

He was also accused of taking a photograph of a woman bending over in her workplace without her consent, while her underwear was visible. Police investigated the matter but no action was taken. Dr Laming denied any inappropriate behaviour.

The reports drew condemnation from Dr Laming's colleagues, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison. But with a one-seat majority at stake, the government ignored calls for Dr Laming to be stood down.

Andrew Laming with the Prime Minister. Image: Twitter.