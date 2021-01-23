"Everything is new and better": Why Chrissy Teigen quit drinking.

In December 2020, Chrissy Teigen announced that she was four weeks sober. And on Inauguration Day, this past Wednesday, she shared a post from the steps of the Washington Monument reflecting on her new life, alcohol-free.

"Ran our asses up the stairs for this shot. Just incredible to be here. Sober. I know that’s weird but it’s like... a different world for me. Everything is new and better. Very happy. The most happy bigly happy," she captioned a photo of herself, her husband, John Legend, and their children, Luna and Miles.

In December, Teigen uploaded a post to her Instagram story explaining that it was when she received the book Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed With Alcohol by Holly Whitaker, that she realised it was time to give up drinking for good.

"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," Teigen wrote. "I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit at six, not being able to sleep."

"I have been sober ever since and even if you can't see yourself doing it or just plain don't want to, it is still an incredible read," she continued.