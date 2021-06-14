After a month of silence on social media, Chrissy Teigen has addressed her 'cancellation'.

For a month, the social media accounts of the internet's former darling Chrissy Teigen have remained silent.

Teigen went underground in May when singer and reality TV personality Courtney Stodden said in an interview they were harassed and bullied after their marriage to 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison in 2011, when they were 16. Stodden mentioned tweets from Teigen, which then resurfaced.

In screenshots from that time period, which were recently republished by Buzzfeed, Teigen called Stodden "an idiot" and "effing weird", and told them to "go to sleep forever."

Watch: Courtney Stodden discusses bullying tweets from Chrissy Teigen. Post continues below video.

In addition, Stodden also said she received abusive private DMs from Teigen.

Teigen initially apologised for her treatment of Stodden, saying she was "mortified" with who she used to be: "an insecure attention seeking troll".