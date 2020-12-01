From formula feeding to miscarriage: Chrissy Teigen and the battles we don't speak of.

Warning: This post deals with miscarriage and might be triggering for some readers.

Not all heroes wear capes; in Chrissy Teigen’s case, it’s very often a glamorous dressing gown.

It’s her signature look: at home, hair tossed up in a bun, wearing a robe loosely tied at the waist, showing a bit of boob.

She looks amazing, but if you look deeper, her pictorial choices mean something more.

Any photo of the 35-year-old dressed like this and posted to her Insta is a metaphor for what she represents: a mother, honest and raw.

It makes her relatable as much as an immaculately curated, Kardashian-esque feed, doesn’t.

Chrissy uses no filters. Usually wears no make-up. Is not afraid of showing an unmade bed, or a kitchen bench scattered with stuff.

But what really sets Chrissy apart from other people with millions of followers is she isn’t real just visually; she also isn’t shy of speaking up. She’s always been a truth-sayer about politics, and her marriage to John Legend, and the reality of motherhood. She’s talked about stretch marks, her ‘mom bod’, and postpartum depression.