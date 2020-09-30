"We will always love you." Chrissy Teigen has shared a raw post about losing her baby.

This post deals with miscarriage and might be triggering for some readers.

Chrissy Teigen has suffered from pregnancy loss, sharing the news to Instagram in an emotional post.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," the 34-year-old model began.

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

Teigen shared the post alongside a black-and-white photo of her in the hospital room, with medical staff surrounding her.

She went on to explain the name she and her husband, singer John Legend, had chosen for their baby.

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital," Teigan - who shares Luna, four, and Miles, two, with Legend - said.

"But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."