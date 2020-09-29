'I'm always, always bleeding.' Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her 'high-risk' pregnancy.

Chrissy Teigen has shared details of her high-risk pregnancy, right from her hospital bed.

The 34-year-old, who has two children with husband John Legend, is about halfway through her pregnancy and said she had previously been on "super serious" bed rest for a number of weeks.

"I was always, always bleeding... The blood has been going on for a little less than a month. More than your period, definitely not spotting," Teigen explained on her Instagram story.

Chrissy Teigen explains her high-risk pregnancy. Post continues below video.



Video via Instagram.

"Every time I'd go to the bathroom, it would be blood. Honestly just laying there, it would be blood. Today the big difference was it was like if you'd turn a faucet on to low and leave it."

She said she'd got to the point where she "never stopped bleeding, and that's obviously very bad".

She explained the complications had been difficult to come to terms with, because she otherwise felt great and enjoyed pregnancy, and asked her followers to stop with medical advice and guessing her diagnosis.

"My placenta is really, really weak. I feel really good, the baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot, he moved so much earlier than they ever did... He's so strong, and I'm so excited for him," she explained.

"But – he's the strongest, coolest dude in the s**tiest house. His house is falling apart. It didn't have a strong foundation at the start... So all we're doing now is trying to make sure he's got a lot of fluid around him, and I'm resting obviously as much as possible."