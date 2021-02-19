In 2007, Chris Crocker told us to 'leave Britney alone'. He was right.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



In September 2007, you would have been sent a YouTube video of a man crying, pleading for the world to 'leave Britney alone'.

At the time, this video was impossible to avoid.

Social media as it stands today did not exist yet, but still, Chris Crocker's now-infamous cry made its way around the world in inboxes and on TV screens.

Watch: Craig Ferguson also called for people to leave Britney alone. Unlike Crocker, he faced no backlash. Post continues below video.



Video via CBS.

Within the first 24 hours, the video accumulated two million views, and also cemented "leave Britney alone!" as the dominant pop culture joke of the latter part of the year.

And while everyone watched the video, probably multiple times, no one really took its message in.

"How f***ing dare anyone out there make fun of Britney after all she has been through," a then 19-year-old Crocker began.

The video came following criticism of Spears' 2007 MTV Video Music Awards performance, which was universally panned by critics.

"She lost her aunt, she went through a divorce. She had two f***ing kids. Her husband turned out to be a user, a cheater. And now she's going through a custody battle. All you people care about is readers and making money off of her. She's a human!

"What you don’t realise is that Britney is making you all this money and all you do is write a bunch of crap about her. She hasn't performed on stage in years. Her song is called 'Give Me More' for a reason. Because all you people want is more, more, more, more, more.

"Leave her alone! You are lucky she even performed for you b*stards! Leave Britney alone, please!"