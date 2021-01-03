Going through divorce at 86 and two tragic loses: What we know about Larry King's life.

Legendary television host Larry King has been taken to a Los Angeles hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, reports CNN.

The 87-year-old has been in hospital for more than a week, a source close to the King family told the publication, and is unable to see his family due to restrictions.

The veteran US interviewer suffers from a number of underlying health conditions, including Type 2 diabetes and has previously suffered two heart attacks.

The famed broadcaster has gone through tough times recently, including losing two of his children within a month of each other and filing for divorce from his wife of 22 years.

Here's what we know about the television host's recent struggles.

Larry King's recent divorce.

In 2019, King filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn Southwick King, who he'd been married to for 22 years.

The pair, who share a 26 year age gap, have two children: Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20.

Larry King with his sons Cannon (left) and Chance (right). Image: Instagram/@cannon.

Speaking to People in February 2020, King spoke openly about the reasons for divorcing late in life.

"It just hit a point where we didn’t get along," he reflected. "I got married a lot... I married the ones that I loved. But what I loved at 20 is not what I loved at 30 and what I loved at 30 is not what I loved at 40."