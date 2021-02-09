Britney Spears has 30 per cent custody of her 2 sons. Here's what their lives look like now.

Britney Spears was pregnant with her second child when she was asked about tabloids accusing her of being "a bad mum", during a 2006 interview with Matt Lauer.
"That's America for you," Britney replied, trying to laugh it off.
This was just one of the moments brought up in the new documentary The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears.
Read more: The 9 biggest moments from the new Britney Spears documentary.
The documentary, which is not available in Australia yet, delves into the life and career of Britney Spears, including how she's been failed by other people and the belief that she is being held "captive" by her family and management.
It also aims to reveal the latest developments in Britney's legal battles and explore the increasingly loud #FreeBritney movement.
In light of the new documentary, here's everything we know about the singer's relationships with her kids, Jayden and Sean, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Sean and Jayden Federline.
In July 2004, Britney Spears became engaged to dancer Kevin Federline, three months after the pair met.
On September 18, Spears, then 22 and Federline, then 26, wed in a surprise ceremony in California, but they were not legally married until October 6 due to a delay in finalising their prenup.
I am so disappointed in your headline labelling Jamie Spears as the 'controlling dad' of Britney. That is slanderous and also click bait. None of us know the true ins and outs of their relationship. What we do know is that by Jamie taking over the conservatorship, she was able to restart her career and live a safer adult life. Britney has mental health issues and also has made millions as the talented performer she is. If he had not stepped in, the free loading carrions and enablers could have destroyed her and all she had worked so hard to build. He may or may not be a nice person. We do not know. He has stepped in and done his best to protect his daughter from a very ugly celebrity world and all its hangers on.
Yes, Sam Lufti would have sold her out completely if it weren't for the fact that her father stepped in. But yeah, let's all side with the 13 year old and go for the clickbait headline instead, huh? Let's all vilify Amanda Bynes' family next.
Ooh, yikes. It's nice that he seems to be trying to stick up for his mum, but this is such a bad way to do it. Time for the folks to take the phone away for a bit and have a chat about responsible social media use, I'd say. I'm sure that at his age he has no idea how out of hand this could get.