Britney Spears has 30 per cent custody of her 2 sons. Here's what their lives look like now.

Britney Spears was pregnant with her second child when she was asked about tabloids accusing her of being "a bad mum", during a 2006 interview with Matt Lauer.

"That's America for you," Britney replied, trying to laugh it off.

This was just one of the moments brought up in the new documentary The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears.

Read more: The 9 biggest moments from the new Britney Spears documentary.

The documentary, which is not available in Australia yet, delves into the life and career of Britney Spears, including how she's been failed by other people and the belief that she is being held "captive" by her family and management.

It also aims to reveal the latest developments in Britney's legal battles and explore the increasingly loud #FreeBritney movement.

In light of the new documentary, here's everything we know about the singer's relationships with her kids, Jayden and Sean, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Sean and Jayden Federline.

In July 2004, Britney Spears became engaged to dancer Kevin Federline, three months after the pair met.

On September 18, Spears, then 22 and Federline, then 26, wed in a surprise ceremony in California, but they were not legally married until October 6 due to a delay in finalising their prenup.