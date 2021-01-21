"I'm grateful that I was diagnosed quite late." Celeste Barber on her ADHD.

Australian comedian Celeste Barber has opened up about being diagnosed with attention deficit disorder (now more commonly referred to as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder - or ADHD) when she was 16 years old.

During a candid conversation with British actress Jameela Jamil on her podcast I Weigh, Barber opened up about the myths that surround the neurodevelopmental condition, which affects around one in every 20 Australians.

"People just think ADD is like, 'You're just f**king loud,' and 'Oh, God, she's got ADD, she's nuts'," she explains.

"It's not what it is. It's the inability to focus. It's the inability to sit, pick up a pen and do your homework."

ADHD affects the brain’s ability to self-regulate and control thoughts, words, actions and emotions.

The 38-year-old, who began parodying celebrities' social media posts in 2015 and has since gained 7.6 million followers, says she remembers accidentally overhearing her mother speaking to the doctor after her diagnosis.

"We know she is loud, we know she is full on, but we like that about her," she recalls her mother saying to the doctor, when they were discussing ADD medication. "We like her drama. She's f**king funny. She's all these things and we don't want that to go away."

The doctor replied: "It won't, she'll just be able to sit down, have a minute and sit through a class at school."

The actress and writer added she is grateful for her late diagnosis, because it made her focus on what she was good at from a young age.

"In hindsight, it just made me realise my currency and made me work harder and be like, 'well, I'm really loud and I can't sit down, can't sit still in class, can't read a book and can't do anything. But what am I good at? Oh, I'm funny and I can act and I'm dramatic'."

Clearly, it is that talent in entertaining that has brought her sky-high, international success.

