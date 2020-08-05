A cult fragrance and a lip gloss named after her: Everything Lisa Wilkinson puts on her face.

What I Put On My Face is Mamamia’s celebrity beauty series that takes you inside the beauty cabinets of some of Australia’s most influential women. From what skincare products they use to their go-to makeup tips, it’s a pervy look at exactly what they put on their face. And body. And hair. You get the idea.

Lisa Wilkinson needs no introduction.

But if you need a quick refresher, Lisa's an Australian television icon who has been appearing on our tellies for years. For a decade, we found her on our screens every morning as she hosted Today, and these days, she sits alongside a panel of journalists on The Project.

Watch: In the lift with Lisa Wilkinson. Post continues below.



For Amy Clark's very special, final episode on the You Beauty podcast, she sat down with Lisa to ask her all about what she applies to her face, hair and body daily. And we've taken notes.

Skincare routine.

Lisa's number one tip for good skin is actually what she doesn't apply: sun.

﻿﻿At 16 years old, Lisa read in her teen bible (Dolly Magazine, of course) that the best rule is to stay out of the sun. So since then, she has focused on keeping her skin youthful by always wearing a hat and protecting her face. ﻿