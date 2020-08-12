A "ride or die" Vitamin C serum and a $7 mascara: Everything Alisha Bhojwani puts on her face.

What I Put On My Face is Mamamia’s celebrity beauty series that takes you inside the beauty cabinets of some of Australia’s most influential women. From what skincare products they use to their go-to makeup tips, it’s a pervy look at exactly what they put on their face. And body. And hair. You get the idea.

When it comes to skincare, Alisha Bhojwani knows what she's talking about.

She creates educational content on her Instagram, simplifying complex-looking skincare products and ingredients in an easy to understand way for her fans and followers. And after years of trialling and testing products, she knows what works (and what does not).

Here are seven, simple ways to improve your skin while you sleep. Post continues below.



On this week's episode of You Beauty, Alisha sat down with Kelly McCarren to discuss her absolute favourite skincare products, along with the makeup products she swears by to create her natural look. And as usual, we've taken notes. ﻿

Skincare routine.

A few years ago, Alisha started her Instagram account where she shares her makeup and skincare tips. During this time, heavy makeup, such as cut crease eyes and contour was on-trend.

While this makeup looked amazing on, it can be heavy and suffocating for the skin underneath.

"My skin was breaking out a lot," Alisha explained to Kelly.

So Alisha decided it was time to take a few steps back and learn about skincare first. Now, she's obsessed with it.