Celeste Barber parodied a model’s semi-nude Instagram photo. Only one was removed.

Celeste Barber is known for her #challengeaccepted posts on Instagram. The Australian comedian uploads photos and videos to the social media app, parodying those of celebrities.

The hilarious posts have earned the 38-year-old more than 7.3 million followers.

But when it came to her latest, Instagram didn't approve.

Video via Mamamia

On Friday, Barber uploaded a side-by-side photo of former Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel and herself clutching one bare breast through an open shirt. While that was Swanepoel's only item of clothing, Barber also opted for a pair of nude undies.

The caption read, "When you finally sit down and your kid asks for a drink."

As always, the 'likes' and praise came flooding in, and Swanepoel herself commented, "How did you know that’s exactly what happened?!"