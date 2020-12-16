A luxe night cream and an $18 concealer: Everything Jules Sebastian puts on her face.

What I Put On My Face is Mamamia’s celebrity beauty series that takes you inside the beauty cabinets of some of Australia’s most influential women. From what skincare products they use to their go-to makeup tips, it’s a pervy look at exactly what they put on their face. And body. And hair. You get the idea.

This week, we speak to stylist, presenter and mum-of-two, Jules Sebastian. She's a woman of many talents, and one that continues to make waves in the Australian media with her natural approach to beauty and style. With her large Instagram following (a cool 230k followers, if you don't mind) it's no wonder you're seeing her face pop up everywhere.

Here, the 41-year-old reveals some of her go-to skincare and makeup products, as well as the secret behind her enviable hair.

Jules Sebastian is a lot of different things. *Takes a deep breath*. She's a television presenter, sought-after stylist, professional makeup artist, blogger, mum-of-two and wife to Aussie muso, Guy Sebastian. Among all of these things, she's also a beauty ambassador for brands such as MCoBeauty, Biolage and Olay.

So casual.

Watch: Jules Sebastian on having more kids. Post continues below.



She's certainly a busy woman. But! We managed to pin her down for two secs (hooray!) to chat to her about all things beauty-related, including exactly how she nails those messy waves.

Jules Sebastian's skincare routine.

When it comes to skincare, Jules likes to keep things nice and simple (see: her 54729 career paths above), opting for a cleanser, serum and moisturiser (one for day and one for night).

"I am all about taking care of my skin, and what I have been focusing on over the last 12 months is trying to create an even skin tone, because this ultimately creates a flawless base for my makeup routine," said Jules.

Listen: Wanna hear more of Jules Sebastian's beauty tips? Check out this episode of You Beauty where she tells us everything that's in her makeup bag.

"I am loving the Olay Regenerist Luminous Micro-Sculpting Face Serum, and the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream, which I use in the morning. I also use the Rationale #6 The Night Crème at night."