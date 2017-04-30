Women share what the cool girls from their high school are doing now.

Everyone knew at least one cool girl in high school – either you were the cool girl – or you spent your school days observing the IT girl, trying in vain to replicate her cool girl ways.

What makes an alpha female varies from school to school, city to city, but they all have this one thing in common – they somehow innately know they’re cool and they understand what their coolness can do for them.

They’re the Cher Howitz, the Rizzo, the Blair Waldorf of your school. Sometimes they’re mean girls, often they excel in everything they try their hand at, and they’re always at least a little bit rebellious.

The cool girls from my school were getting drunk at parties and sneaking into clubs, while I was still having sleepovers and trying to bleach my hair with Sun-In.

But have you ever wondered what happened to the cool girls after high school? While most of us mere mortals hope the cool girls peak in high school and go on to live miserable, boring lives - the reality is much more of a mixed bag.

We asked cool girls and non-cool girls what the alpha females from their school were up to now. The consensus was that the cool girls from the country left school early, started a trade, and settled down with their high school sweetheart or another local guy they met at the pub.

"Maybe it's because I'm from the country but a lot of them left school in year 10 and are now hairdressers and beauticians with 2-3 kids and really settled down. It's like they got all their wildness out their system early."

"Most of the cool girls from my school turned out to be much nicer adults. They left school early and started working and having kids much earlier than me, and now they seem to spend most of their time posting photos of their kids on Facebook. I feel like once they left school and were faced with the harsh reality of adulthood, their coolness probably dimmed a little."

While a lot of the cool girls from the city ended up in the ultimate cool girl career - public relations.

"The girl in my year who was probably the most beautiful has had work done. Others do unspecified job that seems to make them a lot of money (I think PR)."