The dangerous lie we've been told by the latest spate of celebrity break ups.

The past year has seen a spate of celebrity break-ups.

From local celebrities like The Wiggles stars Emma Watkins and Lachlan Gillespie to the unexpected split of Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Channing Tatum, we’ve seen dozens of our favourite couples ending their relationships.

But while each break-up has it’s own circumstances, there’s no denying that there’s a seriously disturbing trend emerging.

You see, for every recent Hollywood break-up, it seems their love has “never been stronger” and “nothing has changed”, despite the fact that, you know, they’re splitting up and all.

Take today’s break-up announcement as an example. Brandon Jenner (Caitlyn Jenner’s son from a previous marriage) and Leah Jenner announced the end to their long-winded 14 year relationship with an Instagram statement.

“After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” the couple wrote, announcing their split after six years of marriage.

View this post on Instagram With Love, from @leahjames and I ❤️ A post shared by Brandon Jenner (@brandonjenner) on Sep 10, 2018 at 10:34am PDT



“Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives – as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter,” the post continued.

But does anyone really decide to end their marriage “lovingly”? And if you still really love one another, why are you ending things?