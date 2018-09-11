The dangerous lie we've been told by the latest spate of celebrity break ups.

The past year has seen a spate of celebrity break-ups.
From local celebrities like The Wiggles stars Emma Watkins and Lachlan Gillespie to the unexpected split of Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Channing Tatum, we’ve seen dozens of our favourite couples ending their relationships.
But while each break-up has it’s own circumstances, there’s no denying that there’s a seriously disturbing trend emerging.
You see, for every recent Hollywood break-up, it seems their love has “never been stronger” and “nothing has changed”, despite the fact that, you know, they’re splitting up and all.
Take today’s break-up announcement as an example. Brandon Jenner (Caitlyn Jenner’s son from a previous marriage) and Leah Jenner announced the end to their long-winded 14 year relationship with an Instagram statement.
“After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” the couple wrote, announcing their split after six years of marriage.
View this post on Instagram
“Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives – as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter,” the post continued.
But does anyone really decide to end their marriage “lovingly”? And if you still really love one another, why are you ending things?
Top Comments
I think you can decide that a relationship isn’t working and still keep it loving in the way you split up. You can still be kind to each other and feel love despite not being right for each other. There was no fighting or being nasty in my previous break up even though it was still a painful process.
I think we all know that people put their best face forward on social media. Why would a break up be any different?