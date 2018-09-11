celebrity

The dangerous lie we've been told by the latest spate of celebrity break ups.

The past year has seen a spate of celebrity break-ups.

From local celebrities like The Wiggles stars Emma Watkins and Lachlan Gillespie to the unexpected split of Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Channing Tatum, we’ve seen dozens of our favourite couples ending their relationships.

But while each break-up has it’s own circumstances, there’s no denying that there’s a seriously disturbing trend emerging.

You see, for every recent Hollywood break-up, it seems their love has “never been stronger” and “nothing has changed”, despite the fact that, you know, they’re splitting up and all.

Take today’s break-up announcement as an example. Brandon Jenner (Caitlyn Jenner’s son from a previous marriage) and Leah Jenner announced the end to their long-winded 14 year relationship with an Instagram statement.

“After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” the couple wrote, announcing their split after six years of marriage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

With Love, from @leahjames and I ❤️

A post shared by Brandon Jenner (@brandonjenner) on


“Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives – as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter,” the post continued.

But does anyone really decide to end their marriage “lovingly”? And if you still really love one another, why are you ending things?

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Power of Chrissy Teigen's Grief

The Spill

Cathy Oddie Made The Best Of Her Worst

No Filter

Hugh Jackman Is The Lucky One

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a trend which undoubtedly began with Gwyneth Paltrow’s invention of the term ‘conscious uncoupling’.

Back in 2014, the actress announced the end of her relationship with her husband Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

But the famous couple did not break up. Instead, according to Gwyneth’s statement on her website Goop, the pair simply ‘consciously uncoupled’.

Chris and Gwyneth’s ‘conscious uncoupling’ truly kickstarted what now seems to be the norm in celebrity break-ups.

And ever since, Hollywood couples have taken charge of the news cycle, attempting to put a stop to the inevitable rumours by releasing an über positive, loving public statement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

⭐️ Lachy ⭐️ We have, and continue to share, the most beautiful life together, but we wanted to let you know that privately for the last six months we have been navigating through a trial separation, and we have made the decision to separate as a couple. Throughout that period, we have performed hundreds of shows together and that is always a continued source of joy for us both. We have embraced this as a very positive change in our relationship. Our incredible friendship has been strengthened throughout this time and what we have discovered is that, more than ever, first and foremost we love and adore performing as Emma and Lachy in The Wiggles and having the privilege of celebrating this happiness with extraordinary families around the world. We have chosen a different path to travel in our personal lives, but please know that we are stronger than ever and we can’t wait to see you at a show soon. We will not be commenting beyond this, and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy. Lots of love, Emma and Lachy xx @lachy_wiggle

A post shared by Emma_Wiggle (@emma_wiggle) on


When Wiggles couple Emma and Lachy announced their split last month, they described the break-up as “a positive change in our relationship”.

“We have, and continue to share, the most beautiful life together,” 28-year-old Emma wrote in a statement.

And when Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their divorce back in April, they insisted “nothing has changed about how we love one another”.

Similarly, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s February divorce statement assured fans that they would remain “two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple”, but that they would be continuing their “cherished friendship”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reality TV couples are no different either.

Just weeks ago, Bachelor in Paradise’s Megan Marx and Jake Ellis announced their split, with Megan referring to Jake as her “best friend”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This is the post that I thought and hoped I would never ever have to write. Megan and I are sadly taking a break from our relationship together and words will never express the heartbreak I’m feeling right now. No matter what you believe, our relationship was as real and beautiful as they come, I love her wholeheartedly. Megan is and always will be the best part of me, the most beautiful and intelligent woman I’ve ever had the privilege of loving, my best friend. I wish with all of my heart that this wasn’t happening right now but the only thing I can hope for is that one day soon we will rekindle our special love and come back together stronger than ever before – but unfortunately that time is just not right now. I will always hold that hope. ???? #devastated

A post shared by Jake Ellis (@jakeellis86) on


Bachelorette Australia star Courtney Dober also split from his partner Lily McManus last month, releasing a statement that the pair would, you guessed it, remain ‘best friends’.

But can we just be real for a moment?

When it comes to ending a relationship, or even a marriage, it really doesn’t work like that in real life.

In the days and weeks after breaking up with your significant other, it’s not an easy time.

In fact, to be completely honest, there’s nothing that causes you to detest another person more than the end of a romantic relationship.

There’s no shiny, carefully crafted Instagram statement. There’s no “loving” decision or “conscious uncoupling”. And there’s definitely a high chance being “best friends” or even speaking at all won’t be on the cards after the split.

What do you think about the latest trend in celebrity break-ups? Let us know down below.

Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout