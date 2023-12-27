Some celebrities adore the swarms of cameras and die-hard fans following their every move — until the day they die

But what becomes of Hollywood's best and brightest when they've had enough of life in the spotlight, leaving behind their legacy for a quieter, simpler, much less intrusive life?

That's the life Cameron Diaz chose to lead after shooting to fame at just 19 years old, when she starred opposite Jim Carrey in the 1994 film The Mask.

Since then, she's been in several major films, including The Holiday, What Happens in Vegas, Bad Teacher and The Other Woman. Her final project was the 2014 movie Annie, before she dipped out of the spotlight in 2018.

"Just, the management of me as a human being… Cameron Diaz is a machine. But for my personal, spiritual self, I was realising that one part of me that functioned at a high level wasn’t enough," she explained of her step back on Kevin Hart's talk show, Hart to Heart.

She did return for a *very brief* moment in 2022, filming her Netflix movie Back In Action alongside Jamie Foxx (which is yet to be released).

But the actor, who has reportedly made $200 million (AUD) for her movie roles (including $42 million for Bad Teacher, her highest-paying role), has chosen once again to return to a quieter life, where she can raise her three-year-old daughter, Raddix, in peace.

"These back-to-back, 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from Raddix," a source close to Diaz told the Daily Mail.