A PhD student and a criminal record: Here's what the biggest Disney Channel stars are up to these days.

Growing up, there was truly no better feeling than getting home, turning the telly on and feasting on the latest new episode of a Disney Channel original TV show.

While many years have passed since we probably last flicked the channel over to 707 on Foxtel, it seems even our most beloved Disney stars have gone on and grown up as well... who would've thought?

While many went on to live extraordinary lives in the spotlight, others have either chosen to step away from acting altogether.

Here's what some of our favourite Disney Channel stars are up to now.

Bridgit Mendler from Good Luck Charlie.

Bridgit Mendler. Image: Disney/Getty.

The American singer and actress, who played Teddy Duncan on Good Luck Charlie is now a PhD student.