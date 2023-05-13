'I felt really disconnected.' The Aussie actors who went to Hollywood and hated it.

For many, making it big in Hollywood is the end goal.
It's where entertainment dreams come true – you hope to land a role in a blockbuster film or become a series regular on a TV show, and continue climbing to the top.
These Australian actors went there to do exactly that... before realising Tinseltown wasn't for them.
Watch: The auditions that scored actors their leading roles. Post continues after video.
From Mia Wasikowska to Chris Pang, here are five Aussie actors who went to Hollywood and hated it.