"Jeremy, for f***'s sake." 7 actors who 'stayed in character' long after the cameras stopped.

You know the saying 'method to the madness'?

Yeah well, legend has it that idiom comes from an underpaid intern who one day found themselves minding Daniel Day-Lewis on a movie set. I'm kidding. It's Shakespeare. But... maybe Hamlet was based on Day-Lewis?

There's something really fascinating about method acting - a form of acting where actors get so wrapped up in their roles that they act like their character even when the cameras aren't rolling. It requires so much discipline and dedication, and yes, a little bit of madness.

Here are six actors with notorious method experiences.

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci.

Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of the former head of Gucci, Maurizio Gucci, in House of Gucci, which required a very thick Italian accent.

In an interview with British Vogue, Gaga said she put on the accent and then just... didn't stop. FOR NINE WHOLE MONTHS.

"It is three years since I started working on it," she told the publication. "And I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that."