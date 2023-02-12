'It kind of feels like the industry left me.' Where is Hairspray's Nikki Blonsky now?

You will likely know Nikki Blonsky as the effervescent Tracy Turnblad from the 2007 film adaptation of Hairspray.
Starring alongside the likes of Zac Efron, John Travolta, James Marsden, Brittany Snow, Queen Latifah, and Michelle Pfeiffer, the role of Tracy Turnblad was cast through open auditions and Blonsky impressed executives right from the beginning.
The actress won her first Critic’s Choice Award and was nominated for a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award for the role.
Watch the trailer for Hairspray here.
So where is Blonsky now?
Her family got into a fight with an ANTM model.
Only a year after Hairspray was released, Blonsky and her parents got into a public fight with America’s Next Top Model contestant Bianca Golden and her family.