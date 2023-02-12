'It kind of feels like the industry left me.' Where is Hairspray's Nikki Blonsky now?

After both families were waiting at Turks and Caicos international airport to fly back to NYC, a fight broke out.

According to People Magazine, Golden’s brother turned to Blonsky and said, "What the f**k are you looking at, you fat white b**ch?" and that was how the argument started.

Both parties have different stories on what actually happened that day, with Golden speaking on The Tyra Banks Show about the situation, stating that Blonsky’s father punched her mother in the face, and further accused Blonsky of kicking her mother in the groin.

There were also accusations that Blonsky’s family were racist and that they said the Golden family had rabies.

The whole event was in poor form from both parties and did nothing for Blonsky’s career.

Blonsky struggled to get roles in Hollywood.

In the four years following her success on Hairspray, the actress only snagged two film credits, neither of them particularly noteworthy.

Speaking to Out Magazine, in an honest moment Blonsky spoke about how she felt Hollywood left her behind and how it was not her choice to step away from acting.

"I did not take a conscious step out of Hollywood and so long as I’m alive, I never will," she said, "Singing and acting has been my dream since I was three. It kind of feels like the industry left me."

After Hairspray, Blonsky was typecast, and it got more and more difficult for her to get any diverse roles.

"We (Blonsky and her Hairspray character) were both plus-size, we both come from loving families, we both want to sing, dance and live our lives, but there's a lot more to me. It felt like they took me to the top of a mountain and gave me everything I ever wanted," she said.

"Then after a year, they all just looked at me and said, 'Okay, bye', and left me with no way to get down."