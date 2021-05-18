From Ariana Grande to Cameron Diaz: 8 celeb couples who got married really, really quickly.

Ariana Grande surprised precisely everyone when she secretly tied the knot with Dalton Gomez over the weekend.

The couple, who got engaged five months ago in December, married in a "tiny and intimate" wedding in the singer's California home.

"The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier," Grande’s representative told People.

The pair had quite the whirlwind romance, having only just met early last year.

...But they aren't the only celebrity couple who has had a rather quick trip down the aisle.

From Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden to Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries, here are seven other celebrity couples who got married in a blink of an eye.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's marriage.

Image: Getty.