Anna Faris, Chris Pratt, and the problem with competitiveness in Hollywood relationships.

When Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced the end of their decade-long relationship in August 2017, the internet erupted into chaos.

For many, Pratt and Faris' separation came as a complete surprise.

After all, the couple provided little explanation for their sudden break-up.

But according to Faris herself, it seems there was a straightforward reason behind their marriage breakdown.

Speaking on her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified on Monday, the actor admitted to Gwyneth Paltrow that she had "competitiveness" issues in her marriage to Pratt.

"My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness. Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability," the 44-year-old shared.