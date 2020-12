"After filming concluded, we reconnected and I simply fell head over heels."

And it sounds like things are getting pretty serious, with the couple planning on spending Christmas together.

"We've now met each other's families and will be spending Christmas together, including a secret little getaway."

4. Surprising role: Lily James has been cast as Pamela Anderson for a new TV series.

Well, we certainly didn't see this coming.

After staring in Cinderella and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Lily James has landed the role of Pamela Anderson in the new Hulu series, Pam & Tommy.

Image: Getty.

The eight-part series will tell the story behind Anderson and Lee's relationship and their infamous sex tape.

For those who don't know, the Baywatch star and musician filmed themselves having sex while on their honeymoon in 1995. But the tape was later stolen from their home and leaked to the public.

James will be joined by Captain America's Sebastian Stan, who will play her ex-husband Tommy Lee and Seth Rogen, who will play the man who stole their sex tape. Rogen is also an executive producer on the series and it will be directed by I, Tonya's Craig Gillespie.

While we're not sure we see the similarities between James and Patterson, we're excited to see how the show turns out when it starts filming next year.

5. 'The time has come to part ways.' MasterChef's Melissa Leong announces separation from husband.

MasterChef judge Melissa Leong has announced her separation from her husband of almost four years, Joe Jones.

The 38-year-old shared the news on Instagram on Sunday night, writing: "It has brought us such happiness to walk together, but the time has come for Joe and I to part ways and walk on, apart.