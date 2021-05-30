Celebrity prenups certainly aren't rare.

And considering how many celebs decided to split in 2020 alone, that's probably a good thing.

These days, many Hollywood A-listers decide to sign on the dotted line and get a prenup to protect their assets in the chance of a divorce. And when those 'assets' are million dollar mansions, who can blame them?

But there's also a bunch of celebs that choose to skip the process altogether.

For some of these couples not getting a prenup is an act of good faith, but for others it's a decision that ends up costing them hundreds of millions of dollars years later (we're looking at you Mel Gibson).

From Hailey and Justin Bieber to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, here are 10 celebrity couples who decided to skip the paperwork and not get a prenup.

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller - Still together.

