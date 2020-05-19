'Isolation divorce': All the celebrity marriages that have ended in the last month.

When Wuhan partially reopened after a 70-day COVID-19 quarantine period in April, the central Chinese city saw an unprecedented surge of divorces.

Suddenly, after more than two months of being forcibly confined together, hundreds of couples rushed to end their marriages, leading Wuhan’s divorce rate to double.

“Before the outbreak, I used to get three to four calls concerning divorces in a day, and these days there are just dozens of calls,” Ding Yan, a divorce lawyer, told the Global Times.



Mamamia Confessions: The moment I knew our relationship was over. Post continues below.

Of course, Wuhan is not alone in this sudden spike in divorce rates.

In fact, right now, Hollywood seems to be the latest casualty of the ‘isolation divorce’.

You see, celebrities aren’t exactly… used to this.

They’re not used to being cooped up in their (excessively large) homes with their significant other… who they might normally spend months apart from while working.

And they’re certainly not used to being unable to ~keep their relationship alive~ with the help of glamorous red carpet appearances, overseas holidays, and bougie restaurants.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen divorce announcements and carefully crafted joint statements from numerous celebrity couples, including Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler, and Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox.

Essentially, Hollywood is completely imploding. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Listen to Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, below. Post continues after podcast.

Here are just some of the celebrity couples who have announced their divorces in recent weeks:

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, who have three children together, have been together (on and off) since 2004.