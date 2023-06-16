'I still can't chew.' A US talk show host got her first facelift at 48. She documented the entire thing.

As someone who's always toyed with the idea of going under the knife to flatten the bump on her nose, stories of cosmetic surgery have forever filled me with intrigue.

And I want to hear and see EVERYTHING.

The befores. The afters. The healing. The pain. And heck, yes, the receipt. Because while I’m still on the fence about whether or not I would do it myself, I’m a total pervert for other people's procedures.

So when Catt Sadler – a former E! News host – popped up to say, ‘yes I had a facelift and here are all the details’, it was hook, line and sinker for me. And if you’ve got this far, you know you were reeled in too.

Watch: I asked 'The Doll Maker' what she'd do to my face. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Especially because the TV presenter is just 48, which might seem young for such a seemingly drastic surgery. But she’s adamant she did it for herself.

“It’s not like I did it because I can’t get a job,” she told Glamour. “It’s not that I did it because I want my boyfriend to think I look 35. None of that was a consideration. It was more about looking in the mirror and feeling good. How I feel.”