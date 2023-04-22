'I've done it all.' 15 celebrities who have admitted to plastic surgery or injectables.

Celebrities are famously secretive about what they've had done to their face or bodies.

Whether that's a little injectable here and there or something more invasive, those in the spotlight have long been going under the knife or needle to meet Hollywood's insane beauty standards, but rarely talk about it.

However, there are several stars who have - from Chrissy Teigen to Gwyneth Paltrow, here are 15 celebrities who have admitted to plastic surgery or injectables.

Amy Schumer

Following the birth of her son in 2019, the I Feel Pretty actor shared how she underwent liposuction.

"I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo)," she captioned alongside multiple photos of herself in a one-piece bathing suit at the beach.