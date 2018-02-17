'It's been eight years since our divorce. When can I sell my ex-wife's wedding dress?'

Dear Mamamia,

In 2005, I married someone I’d met three years before, but only got involved with six months prior.

Sadly, five years later we separated. Due to then-financial circumstances we did the “living separated under one roof” thing – but I thought that her bringing her new boyfriend into the home was a bit much. We sold the house within six months, and went our separate ways.

However, upon last inspection of the empty house before sale, I found her wedding dress hanging in her bedroom closet – with nothing else. I took it, expecting her to contact me.

It’s been eight years: I assume I can sell it. I paid for it – but I also paid for her engagement and wedding rings (not to mention $20,000 worth of other jewellery over the years) which she kept. The thing is, this dress is also around $10,000 – isn’t it hers?

I’m assuming that she left it deliberately – but I can’t figure why she didn’t just take it and sell it.

Regards,

Obviously Clueless.