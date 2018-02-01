weddings

Just a bunch of stunning teardrop engagement rings for something a little bit different.

Remember Margot Robbie’s incredible pear-shaped engagement ring? It’s ~trendier~ younger sister is called the ‘teardrop‘, and you need to see her.

Whether they’re simple and understated, something a little bit different, or wildly lavish, teardrop rings somehow manage to be timeless and modern at the same time. It’s the perfect mix.

Oh, and the beauty of this style is they make gorgeous statement rings so non-engaged people don’t have to miss out.

So in the spirit of wasting time at work being helpful, we’ve pulled together a bunch of really beautiful teardrop engagement rings for your perusing pleasure.

Enjoy.

Luna Skye 14kt Gold and Diamond Double Band Teardrop Moonstone Ring, *$2731.80 AUD.

Tiffany & Co. Tapered Teardrop Ring, priced from $15,800.

teardrop engagement rings
Image: Tiffany & Co.
Natalie Maree Rose Morganite Engagement Ring, $1,880.

@cleverhand_ sharing her engagement excitement!

A post shared by Natalie Marie Jewellery (@nataliemariejewellery) on

Michael Hill Grand Arpeggio Engagement Ring, $4,299.

teardrop engagement rings
Image: Michael Hill.
Luna Skye 14kt Gold and Diamond Mini Moonstone Ring, *$1646.13 AUD.

AUSGEMSCo Rose Gold Morganite Pear Shaped Engagement Ring, from $590.

teardrop engagement rings
Image: Etsy.
Anna Sheffield Pear Rosette Ring, $9,320.

Anita Ko 18k Gold Diamond Princess Eternity Ring, *$5094.25 AUD

teardrop engagement rings
Image: Anita Ko.

Heidi Gibson The Rhapsody Ring, from $2,580.

YOU GUYS. I cannot get over the raw beauty and subtle colors from this incredible proposal. Anuj surprised Sruthi with a trip to the backcountry of Death Valley for a proposal in the secluded sand dunes. From @sruthiramesh: “The Rhapsody has been my dream ring for a long time and I sent it to Anuj along with some other options a while ago (but secretly, the Rhapsody). Recently, I started freaking out that he might have picked one of the other rings when this one was the one I had wanted the whole time..... luckily he also knew it was the most beautiful ring he'd seen and chose it!! I've been following you for over two years, so seeing it in person was insane - it's more beautiful and delicate and sparkly than I could have ever imagined!” ???? This Rhapsody is the 17mm version in yellow gold, all diamonds on a 5.5 finger ???? #engaged #proposal #howheasked #showmeyourrings #deathvalley #uniquering #pearring #uniqueengagementring

A post shared by Heidi Gibson (@heidigibsondesigns) on

Taylor Custom Rings Ava Ring, from *$2263.28 AUD.

How gorgeous is the vintage detailing on this pear beauty?

A post shared by Taylor Custom Rings (@taylorcustomrings) on

*Prices have been converted from US dollars.

