Everything we know about what went wrong between Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced on Thursday they have separated, after two-and-a-half years of marriage and seven years together as a couple.

In the hours following, multiple sources and insiders ‘close to the couple’ have spoken publicly about just where things went wrong between the couple who married in 2015.

“Jennifer and Justin fell in love hard and fast and yet they were never really suited to one another. The initial chemistry between them made it easy for them to ignore their differences and incompatibility,” is one source’s opinion, as E! News reports.

From reports they’d been living apart for a year prior to their separation, and the ‘last ditch’ holiday to save their relationship, here’s what all the tabloids are saying led to the couple’s demise.

This is all sugary and interesting, but let’s keep in mind that sometimes “sources” can be… not exactly reliable, OK?

Grab your glass of wine, ladies.

They’d been ‘living apart for a year’

Multiple sources and insiders have 'confirmed' long-distance and geography were major factors in Aniston and Theroux's decision to separate. Reportedly, the couple had been living apart for most of 2017, with Aniston filming an upcoming TV series, Dumplin' with Reese Witherspoon in Atlanta, and Theroux working in New York.

It wasn't just their work schedules that dictated their living situation - friends claim the couple weren't on the same page about where they wanted to live.

A source close to Theroux said: “It’s no secret that Justin loved New York — he’s basically lived there since they first got married," News.com.au reports.