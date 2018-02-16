The beautiful way your wedding dress can help parents of babies who didn't make it.

Content warning: This post contains mentions of stillbirth some readers may find triggering.

Every day in Australia, six families will feel the devastation of still birth. For mothers fathers and family members, it will be one of the darkest days of their lives.

And on top of feeling this overwhelming and insurmountable grief, there is something truly tragic that parents are expected to do.

That is to find clothes for their children to be buried in.

They need to find a gown. Or pick through bins of donated clothing to try and find something appropriate.

LISTEN: Is there anything you can do with a decade-old wedding dress? The Mamamia Out Loud team discuss (post continues after audio…)

This is what parents have to be thinking about – such a minor yet cutting detail – while grieving for their lost child.

There is, however, a group working to make this easier for parents – doing what they can to ease the pain during those blurry, stomach-churning, heart-breaking moments.

The Angel Gowns organisation in Australia transforms donated wedding dresses into gown for babies who didn’t make it. Either they were still-born or they tragically passed away at a young age.

Fiona Kirk, the founder of Angel Gowns said she started the organisation when she heard of a similar group operating in the US and wanted to help women in Australia with the same service – handcrafting old wedding dresses into a new symbol of beauty.

She said it helps families because “this gives them the strength to leave the hospital because it is the most traumatic feeling to leave the baby behind in the hospital.”

“Our gowns are sewn with love and then given to families.”