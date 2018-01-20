The wedding dress debate: How much is too much to spend on something you'll wear once?

Apostolidis acknowledges a “high-percentage” of these gowns are custom-made, therefore explaining why the cost is, objectively, quite high. The wedding planner adds she has noticed brides are spending more and more on their wedding dresses.

“This is their opportunity to get dressed up in that white dress, and for them, it’s like one of the highlights in their world from when they were young.

“They might have had these dreams of wearing that dress, whatever that dream looks like. The dress is the dream factor, and you can’t muck around with the dream factor.”

However, she says not every bride has to spend that much to find a dress they feel happy and confident in.

“Not going custom would definitely be more cost-effective. Also, look out for sample sales. This could be a great opportunity to buy a designer dress you have your eye on.

“The other thing to note, depending on the style, is that there are very beautiful evening dresses that could be worn as a wedding dress. All you need to do is buy a veil and some accessories.”

Apostolidis says any of the major department stores that stock the likes of Zimmermann, Rachel Giblert and Alex Perry might be worth having a look at.



“They won’t kill your budget but they’re definitely a lot more cost effective.”

So, to get an idea of exactly how much to spend, we asked eight women: How much did you spend?

Simone: $4,500

“For me, it was about being such a mis-match of sizes at the time – so off-the-rack was not an option. My K-cup breasts were not going to fit into anything remotely off-the-rack. At the time I was measured, my ribs measured at a size 12, my waist at a size 14 and my hips at an 18 – but to accommodate my boobs they were going to have to take a size 22 and cut it down. It just would have been a hot mess.