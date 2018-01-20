The wedding dress debate: How much is too much to spend on something you'll wear once?

There’s an obvious divide, in a world where weddings, money and fashion collide, between those that value forking out considerable coin on a wedding dress and those who consider the idea ludicrous.
So, in a society where consumerism is at an all-time high and weddings generate billions for the economy, how much should we really be spending?
According to Kathy Apostolidis, Director and planner of Nightingales Weddings, there really isn’t a hard and fast rule.
“There’s no ‘should’ in this equation, it really just comes down to how much can they afford? How much do they want to spend?
“There is no percentage of a wedding budget that someone should be spending, but I can tell you, for my clients, the average cost is between $8,000 and $12,000 for a dress,” she tells Mamamia.
Some of the Mamamia Team share their wedding dresses. (Post continues after gallery…)