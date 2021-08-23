'Cancer is still going to happen.' 5 health checks you shouldn't miss, even during lockdown.

Right now, people are worried about seeing their GP, and rightly so.

Social distancing measures and the stay home message seem to have filtered through to most and the clear message is stay at home unless you need to leave for exercise, essential work, picking up crucial supplies or attending important appointments.

As a GP, I want you to know seeing your doctor is definitely still an important reason to leave your home. Lots of people are scared and particularly nervous about going to see their GP because of the risk of exposure to COVID-19 but there are now many things GP clinics are doing to not only protect their patients, but also their staff (doctors, nurses, admin).

WATCH: All your COVID-19 questions, answered. Post continues after video.



Video by Mamamia.

Putting off seeing your doctor for a breast lump you discover, a spot on your arm that looks like it’s changed size recently, rectal blood loss or worsening depression is not ideal, and the current pandemic should not stop us from getting things checked out by our doctor. It also should not stop you from keeping your chronic medical condition in check.

We all still need to look after our physical and mental health. So, what’s the deal with seeing your GP right now?

Do you have an ongoing health condition?

COVID-19 is a serious issue right now but conditions like bowel cancer, type 2 diabetes, measles and high blood pressure have not simply disappeared – they’re all still problems that we need to keep preventing and managing.

If you have a chronic medical condition (like asthma) and you still require frequent reviews, some may be done via Telehealth consults but some may require you to go into the clinic. Having your chronic disease well-managed is still crucial.