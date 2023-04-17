celebrity

Coachella is in full swing – and so are the celebrity romances.

Coachella is BACK.

It's the event of the year for influencers, with ass-less chaps in abundance, and arid desert dust and sparse-looking palm trees making for the perfect photo backdrop.

But this year, there's been a bit of love going around among the celebrities in attendance, and us normies can't get enough of it. 

Watch: Mamamia tries festival chaps. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia. 

First and foremost, musicians (and friendly exes) Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes pair were seen kissing in the VIP table area... and then again in the performance area during Burna Boy's set.

A witness said to US Weekly, "[Shawn] had his arm around her waist as they walked to the stage. Camila was nuzzling her face into Shawn's shoulders, and they looked like a couple. They also kissed and were making out during Burna Boy's final song."

Cabello and Mendes' relationship was first confirmed back in 2019, after they released the song 'Señorita' together. By November 2021, the pair had broken up. 

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they said in a joint statement. 

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Also seen looking romantic at everyone's favourite festival?Kendall Jenner, who was front and centre to watch her rumoured boyfriend, Bad Bunny, perform during his headline set. 

Rumours that the Puerto Rican musician and American model are dating have been going nuts online for weeks, so this Coachella moment certainly added fuel to the fire.

Jenner's sister Kourtney Kardashian also had an on-stage moment with new(-ish) husband, Travis Barker. 

His band, Blink-182, performed at Coachella, and the reality star shared a series of videos of the event on her Instagram, including one showing of herself running up to Barker and jumping into his arms on stage to share a kiss.

Of course, as much as we love love at Coachella, we also can't get enough of the festival fashion. And we must admit, it's not exactly giving classic Coachella this time around, with far less emphasis on the bohemian vibes.

Plenty of celebs have been in attendance, including lots of the Vanderpump Rules cast, Kate Hudson, John Legend, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jaden Smith, Phoebe Bridgers, Kylie Jenner and more. 

And clearly, they all let each other know in the giant Hollywood group chat we presume they have going that denim, short tops and lots of monochrome would be the 2023 non-negotiables.

Kendall Jenner.

Hailey Bieber.

Emma Roberts.

Lori Harvey.

Kylie Jenner.

Image: Instagram.

Suki Waterhouse.

Alessandra Ambrosio.

Charli D'Amelio.

Jaden Smith.

Emma Chamberlain.

Becky G.

With another week still to go and plenty more celebrities rumoured to be attending next weekend's lineup, we're set to see even more shenanigans take place! And likely some more cheeky PDAs, too. 

Stay tuned.

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia. 

