Coachella is in full swing – and so are the celebrity romances.

Coachella is BACK.

It's the event of the year for influencers, with ass-less chaps in abundance, and arid desert dust and sparse-looking palm trees making for the perfect photo backdrop.

But this year, there's been a bit of love going around among the celebrities in attendance, and us normies can't get enough of it.

First and foremost, musicians (and friendly exes) Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes pair were seen kissing in the VIP table area... and then again in the performance area during Burna Boy's set.

A witness said to US Weekly, "[Shawn] had his arm around her waist as they walked to the stage. Camila was nuzzling her face into Shawn's shoulders, and they looked like a couple. They also kissed and were making out during Burna Boy's final song."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted kissing at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/QK5r9I1VsK — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

Cabello and Mendes' relationship was first confirmed back in 2019, after they released the song 'Señorita' together. By November 2021, the pair had broken up.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they said in a joint statement.