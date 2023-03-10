Who is Bad Bunny? The rapper in every headline with Kendall Jenner right now.

A few years ago, Bad Bunny officially became the world's biggest pop star.

The Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, rose to fame seemingly out of thin air – and although his work is (and has been) charting globally, there's a real chance Australians haven't heard of him.

While The Kid LAROI, The Wiggles, Flume and Vance Joy were among the most streamed Australian performers in 2022, Bad Bunny was the most streamed artist in the world.

Last year, he had the biggest streaming year for any artist on Spotify in 2022 and he earned three Grammy Awards, eight Billboard Music Awards and was crowned Artist of the Year at the Apple Music Awards.

In short, he's a living legend Australia hasn't had the honour of discovering yet.

But for the last few weeks, the rapper has been making international headlines not for his music, but for who he's been pictured with.

Bad Bunny has been seen with model and reality star Kendall Jenner and after many rumours concerning the pair, their romantic relationship was officially confirmed.

Here's everything we know about Bad Bunny and his rise to fame.

Who is Bad Bunny?

Born in 1994, Bad Bunny's musical genius was cultivated from a young age. He grew up in the working-class neighbourhood of Almirante Sur – around 30 minutes from San Juan in Puerto Rico.

His mother, a teacher and his father, a truck driver, were close with him and his two younger brothers.

"I liked being a clown," he told GQ in 2022. "But I was also, like, shy. I was always loving with my parents. I liked drawing. I liked playing a lot with my imagination. I wasn’t ever, like, an athlete."

Bad Bunny as a child. Image: YouTube.