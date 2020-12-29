Stan's Bump is a return to the classic Australian TV series we all fell in love with.

There are certain Australian TV series that hold a special place in our hearts.

Love My Way.

The Secret Life of Us.

Packed to the Rafters.

Heartbreak High.

They came into our living rooms once a week, or every day after school, and held a mirror up to our lives. They introduced us to fictional families and groups of friends whose stories we became so invested in; we felt like they were a part of our own family or friendship circle.

They made us laugh, and taught us how to grieve, and gave us pivotal moments that we still think about now, decades on from when they first graced our TV screens.

These were the shows that made Australian TV great.

And now Stan is bringing us a new original series that will make us fall in love with Australian TV all over again.

Bump, which premieres on Friday, January 1, only on Stan, centres on two Aussie families living in Sydney's inner west.

The 10-episode series follows the story of Olympia 'Oly' Chalmers (Nathalie Morris) a high-achieving 16-year-old who has her entire life mapped out in front of her when she suddenly has a surprise baby.

Not a surprise pregnancy. A surprise baby.

After feeling unwell at school, Oly has a baby in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital, and immediately becomes a mother, and her parents Angie (Claudia Karvan) and Dom (Angus Sampson) become instant grandparents.

Angie and Dom, who were on the brink of separation before the baby arrived, are forced to come together to help an uninterested Oly bond with her daughter, and Oly must face the fact her life has changed forever.

Nathalie Morris as Oly. Image: Stan.