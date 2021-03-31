Exactly what happened at the MAFS dinner after Bryce kissed Beck, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Exactly what happened at the MAFS dinner after Bryce kissed Beck.

There was one moment on MAFS last night that left us all feeling particularly uncomfortable.

In case you missed it, Bryce Ruthven approached Beck Zemek at dinner and kissed her on the cheek without her permission.

Now, Beck has shared exactly how the incident made her feel and how it led to a shutdown of production, during an interview on 2Day FM's The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin.

"I felt violated. It was one of those moments you'd bring the contract up and see what your rights are because I didn't sign up for this," she told the hosts earlier today.

"We shut production down from this the next day. It was mentally mind-draining for me."

Beck also shared that it was difficult to re-watch the kiss on last night's episode.

"It's harassment. I think you learn to keep your hands to yourself when you're in your first year of school... It was really hard for me to watch last night."

After the incident, Beck's fellow cast mates were quick to stand up for her and call out Bryce's "disgusting" behaviour.

"Mate that was disgusting," said Patrick Dwyer.