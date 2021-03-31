Anonymous gossip pages are having a real moment. And not everyone is happy about it.

'Blind' Instagram gossip pages are having a real moment.

If you haven't come across one, it's really as simple as it sounds: An Instagram page which shares 'blind' celebrity gossip, sightings and posts from industry 'insiders', who leak details on upcoming films/TV shows/music releases etc.

In most cases, the identities of those behind the account are secret, adding to the mystery, and the cryptic clues offering hints of who each post is about make you feel like you're Nancy Drew.

Watch: Remember the actual celebrity-endorsed content from early in the pandemic? That was... really something. Post continues below video.

Globally, Deuxmoi is deuxing the most. With more than 800,000 followers, it shares mostly blind items and spottings of celebrities - from the most A-list of stars to Real Housewives.

The account boomed thanks to the strange circumstances of the pandemic. Traditional gossip sites lacked content; there were no celebrities out and about to pap, no events or red carpets to talk about.

Prior to COVID, Deuxmoi was a lifestyle and meme account that occasionally reposted gossip from other sites. Early in the pandemic, it asked followers to share their best, worst and most bizarre celebrity encounters, which set the wheels in motion. It's now a full-blown phenomenon.

It's not just followed by the plebs who want to the be in the know (*raises hand*), but other celebs and 'real media' too, like The Hollywood Reporter and the Hadid sisters.

Its content has made real headlines too: It was anonymous tips to Deuxmoi that lead to last year's increased speculation about James Corden being not-that-nice, and the account was recently targeted by Armie Hammer's camp in a Vanity Fair article about the sexual abuse allegations against him.

Deuxmoi was very unhappy about this and felt like Hammer's team was unfairly tarnishing the account, which posted screenshots about him in January, after the information was available elsewhere on the internet. This made further headlines.