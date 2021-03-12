A sex throne and guns: 11 things we learned from Vanity Fair's Armie Hammer exposé.

This post contains mentions of sexual and emotional abuse and may be triggering to some readers.

It was January 10 when Armie Hammer's name first began trending on Twitter.

At the time, an Instagram account, House of Effie, shared screenshots of graphic messages alleged to have been sent from the actor's official Instagram account.

In the alleged messages, which reportedly date back to 2016, Hammer spoke about drinking blood and described various graphic sex acts, which included sexual references to cannibalism.

Watch: Armie Hammer tells Conan O'Brien about his 2011 arrest. Post continues after video.



Video via NBC.

"I am 100 per cent a cannibal. I want to eat you," one message read.

"You just live to obey me and be my slave. I will own you," another said.

As the story continued to unfold, we woke up to new updates about Hammer almost every single day as multiple women came forward with disturbing allegations against the actor, including claims of inappropriate and nonconsensual behaviour and emotional abuse.

In a statement to Variety at the time, Hammer said: "I’m not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

The actor also exited a number of his upcoming roles, including his role alongside Jennifer Lopez in Shotgun Wedding.

But for a while, the Armie Hammer story seemed to disappear from the headlines.