OPINION: Hosting the Australian Open in the middle of a global pandemic was never going to work.

We've learnt time and time again that this virus is not to be messed with.

That's why we locked down our international borders. That's why our premiers have been so strict about state borders. That's why thousands of Australians missed Christmas with their family. Why Victorians spent 112 days inside their homes. Why our economy suffered. Why hardworking business owners were forced to shut their doors forever. Why we homeschooled for months...

It was all to get on top of this virus and to give us the chance to live a somewhat 'normal' life as we wait for a vaccine and for this nightmare to be over.

But in 2021, the Victorian government decided to take a gamble. After all that hard work, they opened their border to 1200 tennis players, coaches and support staff who are coming from around the world to compete in the Australian Open in February.

The Victorian Premier says the Australian Open is actually helping to fund the state's plans to allow more travellers to return home to Australia, and the prime minister adamantly told 2GB on Monday that, "No one is being prevented from coming home from overseas because of the Australian Open. That’s not happening."

But try telling that to the Australian citizens getting flight after flight home cancelled. That's not their reality.