Well, this is a delightful little Thursday night treat for us all.

Laura Byrne and Matty J, of Bachelor fame and hilarious Instagram game, have just announced the arrival of their second child. And she's a cutie!

Shocking precisely everyone who thought that Laura still had a while to go, the couple (who are currently engaged) took to Instagram to share their exciting news.

Watch: Be a good mum, with Laura Byrne. Post continues below.





Video via Mamamia.

Proud dad Matt was quick to mention that everyone was convinced that they were having a little boy, so it was a lovely surprise when a baby girl rocked up instead.

"Everyone from your Mum, your Nana, the neighbour and even the postman thought you were going to be a boy. Playing pranks on us all already.. I love it! I also love that I’m now well and truly outnumbered by 3 beautiful and rambunctious girls at home. Welcome to the family," he shared on Instagram.

And what about the name?

Okay, okay... we'll tell you.

This little muffin is called Lola Ellis Johnson.

So far, we don't know the meaning behind her name, but we're sure that'll come soon. Especially as the couple opted for a sentimental name for their first (Marlie-Mae) which was a combination of their grandmother's names.