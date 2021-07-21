"I had mine scripted." Alisha Aitken-Radburn on what the first night of The Bachelor is really like.

To catch up on all The Bachelor recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Bachelor hub page.

The roses are ready, Osher's suit has been steamed, and the bathtubs are on standby.

It can only mean one thing. The new season of The Bachelor is officially here, people.

After months of waiting, we'll finally get to meet the 23 women vying for Jimmy Nicholson's heart when the show kicks off tonight.

But while we're very excited to see what goes down on the red carpet, it turns out the first night isn't exactly like what we see on TV.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Alisha Aitken-Radburn, who appeared on the Honey Badger's season of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, spilled all the tea about what really goes down behind the scenes.

From what the first meeting is really like to what happens with the cheese platters (answer: they eat them on BIP), Alisha shared all the juicy details about what the first night is actually like for the contestants.

Here's what we learnt.

Do the contestants audition for the show or are they head-hunted?

First things first, Alisha said pretty much everyone has to go through the audition process before they rock up on the red carpet.

"In my season I'm 98 per cent sure we all auditioned. I've heard headhunting is more prevalent in Married At First Sight and I know it happens more often for the boys," she wrote.

However, her boyfriend Glenn Smith, who she met on Bachelor in Paradise, was actually approached in his DMs.

Image: @alisha.aitkenradburn